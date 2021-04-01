12 Things Fans of 'The Office' Need to Buy on Amazon Right Now

(Photo: NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

According to Nielsen data, The Office was streamed for a grand total of 57 billion (yes, with a b!) minutes in 2020, making it the most streamed show of the year. And the competition wasn't even close: Second place streamer Grey's Anatomy, starring Ellen Pompeo, had just 39.4 billion minutes watched.

It’s unsurprising that the snarky office comedy is the show of choice for many Americans, seeing as though the pandemic kept most of us out of our workplace and craving the hilariously dysfunctional interactions between Michael Scott (Steve Carell), Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), Andy Bernard (Ed Helms) and the rest of the Dunder-Mifflin staff.

If you are currently experiencing an overwhelming rush of nostalgia for the long-running NBC show, currently streaming on Peacock and elsewhere, let us indulge you in some of the many products inspired by the iconic comedy, its epic characters and all of their famous and funny trademark quotes.

Fisher-Price Little People 'The Office' Figurines ($18, sale)

(Photo: Fisher Price)

Yes, like a child you can play with Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Pam Beesly and Jim Halpert via this miniature Little People kit courtesy of Fisher-Price. Michael is even armed with his prized “World’s Best Boss” coffee mug. Buy it on Amazon.

Ripple Junction Dunder-Mifflin T-Shirt ($20 and up)

(Photo: Ripple Junction)



This understated T-shirt, available in multiple shades of blue and featuring the Dunder-Mifflin logo, is a must-have for any fan. Buy it on Amazon.

Dwight Mask Bandana ($13)

(Photo: Balanced Co.)

Make this bandana, featuring a repeat pattern of Dwight’s mug, a part of your face-mask wearing routine. Not only will it cheer people up, it is the perfect second layer to your traditional mask. Buy it on Amazon.

Michael Scott Beer Opener ($12)

(Photo: Balanced Co.)

“That’s what she said” will be a regular catchphrase whenever you pop open your beverage of choice with this Michael Scott beer opener. Buy it on Amazon.

'The Office' Decal Set ($5)

You can literally transform everything in your life into an ode to The Office with this set of 50 decals, all inspired by the people, places, sayings and things that made it your favorite show. Buy it on Amazon.

Dunder-Mifflin Backpack ($22, sale)

Carry the spirit of the Dunder-Mifflin office with you, wherever you may go. This backpack is lightweight, durable and most importantly, truly inspired. Buy it on Amazon.

Wise Words from 'The Office' Blanket ($24)

Superfans, you can now make your bed up Dunder-Mifflin style! This soft fleece blanket is covered with hundreds of images and sayings to keep you entertained all night long. Buy it on Amazon.

Dundie Award Trophy ($19)

(Photo: Off the Show)

Award the best The Office fan in your life with the coveted Dundie Trophy at your neighborhood Chili's. Or, keep it on your desk as a piece of much-loved memorabilia. Buy it on Amazon.

'The Office' Shot Glass Set ($30)

(Photo: Vivid Ventures)

“Do you think doing alcohol is cool?” Michael Scott once asked. If your answer is yes, then you can play Office-inspired drinking games with this set of three shot glasses, each paying homage to the sow. Buy it on Amazon.

Dwight Protein Shaker Bottle ($22)

(Photo: Custom Imports)

You might not be able to officially work at the Dwight Schrute Gym for Muscles, you can make this protein shaker-slash-blender bottle your workout companion. Buy it on Amazon.

Games Against 'The Office' Game ($13)

If you like Cards Against Humanity, you will love Games Against The Office, an adults only party game for die-hard fans. Buy it on Amazon.

'The Office' Construction Set ($25)

If LEGO is your jam, then you definitely need to start collecting these clever construction sets, each inspired by the show. You can construct the Dunder-Mifflin office with this 369-piece set that includes all the building blocks plus mini-figures of Michael, Dwight and Jim that you can place in each of their iconic workspaces. Buy it on Amazon.

Michael Scott Motivational Quote Poster ($14)

Would it really be an office without at least one motivational quote poster? This unframed print features one of Michael’s favorite stolen quotes from hockey legend Wayne Gretzky: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” and is a definite conversation starter. Buy it on Amazon.