Alien Egg Statue Revealed By Sideshow

In 1979, director Ridley Scott changed the face of horror and science fiction cinema with Alien, spawning a legacy that continues to exist to this day. Before audiences had any idea what a “xenomorph” was, they were confused and terrified by the mere presence of a mysterious egg, unaware what its contents might be. Thanks to Sideshow Collectibles, you can own a piece of the sci-fi masterpiece with its latest Alien-inspired statue.

The statue sits at around 5 inches tall, which will complement the scale of an accompanying xenomorph statue.

Adding to the appeal of the new collectible, the base of the egg contain lights that illuminate, creating an eerie glow to an already ominous figure.

Often known as an “ovomorph,” the egg is believed to be the first stage in gestation for the monstrous creature that has terrorized characters in each installment of the Alien franchise. Within that Ovomorph lay the “Facehuggers,” which wrap their arms around the skull of a host to lay an embryo deep inside an individual, eventually leading to a xenomorph, which has gestated in a host’s torso.

Unlike many eggs found in the animal kingdom, which lie inert until the creature inside hatches, the ovomorph can actually detect when a host creature is nearby, opening up to reveal the Facehugger inside, allowing it to find a host.

The ovomorphs are often found in areas that are full of a blue mist, theorized to be what helps the eggs detect the presence of a host.

Concept artist H.R. Giger initially designed the egg as having only two “petals” that would unfold to release the Facehugger, but the studio noted that it too closely resembled human female anatomy, which censors would never accept. Giger then gave the egg four petals, making it appear more like a flower blooming than an egg appearing to give birth. However, he did note that by giving the ovomorph for petals, the opening itself much more closely resembled a Catholic cross as a jab at any religious detractors of the design.

The latest installment in the Alien franchise, Alien: Covenant, hits theaters May 19.

[H/T Sideshow Collectibles]