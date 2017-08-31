Watch: George W. Bush Shares His Real Feelings on Those Presidential Impressions of Him

On Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, former commander-in-chief, George W. Bush made an appearance to promote his new book, “Portraits of Courage” but got down to what host, Kimmel really wanted to know — did all those impressions over the years while sitting president bug him?

Bush’s philosophy about comedy means he was never bothered, telling Kimmel, “I love humor. And the best humor is when you make fun of yourself.”

With applause from the audience, Kimmel quipped, “Tell that to the president.”

While Donald Trump made it clear he is not a fan of Alec Baldwin’s impression of him or of Saturday Night Live in general, Bush never found issue with Ferrell’s imitation. But he did have one teensy quibble that he expressed to the show’s creator, Lorne Michaels after dinner together.

“[Michaels] said, ‘I put a great speechwriter on you, and he came up with ‘strategery.’ And I said, ‘Wait a minute, I said ‘strategery.’ And he said, ‘No, you didn’t say ‘strategery.’ I said, ‘I damn sure said ‘strategery.’ [But] he said, ‘We invented it’ [and] I said, ‘Well, let me ask you this: Did he come up with ‘misunderestimate’?”

While he thought Ferrell’s imitation was funny, it wasn’t his favorite. The 43rd president cited the late comedian Steve Bridges as the best. The two even came out together at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner to plenty of laughter.

However, Bush admits he did not watch much television during his presidency.

“You’ve got a lot to do [as president],” he said. “You’re busy.”

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen Show, Bush was good-naturedly teased by DeGeneres for his inability to put on a rain poncho while on Inauguration Day. The image became an enduring meme on the internet.

“There’s, there’s…have you put one on?” she asked as pictures of Bush fumbling with it flashed on screen. “Is that the first time?”

“It looks like it, that’s for sure,” Bush joked.

