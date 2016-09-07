This ‘Deepwater Horizon’ Clip of ‘Teen Wolf’ Star Dylan O’Brien Will Get You Amped for the Movie

Teen Wolf fans should prepare to sink their teeth into this Deepwater Horizon clip featuring Dylan O'Brien.

But all fangs aside, this clip has us seriously amped for the movie, which is based on the true story of one of the largest man-made disasters in the history of werewolfkind ... err ... humankind.

The real-life Deepwater Horizon oil spill took place on April 20, 20210, in the Gulf of Mexico aboard the BP-operated Macondo Prospect. When the rig exploded and sank, millions of barrels of oil seeped into the ocean. It's a harrowing story, and we're excited to see it portrayed on the big screen.

What do you think of O'Brien's performance in this clip?

