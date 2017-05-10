‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout Talks Challenges Of Co-Parenting

Teen Mom OG starlet Maci Bookout has recently faced some co-parenting challenges on the MTV series.

As she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, consider adding more children to their family through adoption, the longtime reality star sat down with her oldest son’s future stepmom, Mackenzie Standifer, to address her ongoing struggles with Ryan Edwards’ parents.

“I think this is where I need your help, because Ryan wants to be everything he should be, but it’s hard because Bentley never stays with him,” Maci Bookout explained, according to a report by OK! Magazine.

As fans have seen on the show in recent years, 8-year-old Bentley often spends time with Edwards’ parents instead of being at the reality star’s own home.

“Bentley doesn’t want to go to Jen and Larry’s, he’s not four anymore,” Maci Bookout explained. “So being over there to him, he’s alone and there’s nothing to do. He will cry and beg me to not make him to go there.”

“When it comes to Bentley, they are selfish,” she added.

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards’ relationship used to be so strained that she communicated only with his parents, but recently, things between them have gotten better. She’s now hoping Bentley won’t have to spend so much time at his grandparents’ home.

During Monday’s new episodes of Teen Mom OG, Edwards took a major step when he got down on one knee and proposed to Standifer, who he began dating around this time last year.

Although Maci Bookout hasn’t always gotten along with Edwards’ ladies, her relationship with Standifer appears to be quite healthy. In fact, last season, the soon-to-be-married couple sat down for a chat with Bookout and her husband.

In other Maci news, the reality star and her husband could soon welcome more children.

“We’ve both have talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically,” Maci Bookout revealed during a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine. “For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

Maci Bookout already has three children, including 8-year-old Bentley, 23-month-old Jayde, and 11-month-old Maverick.

Catch new episodes of Teen Mom OG Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

