Tamron Hall Leaves NBC News and MSNBC After 10 Years With Networks

In a report that is shaking up the morning news circuit, Entertainment Tonight reports that Tamron Hall is leaving NBC News and MSNBC.

NBC confirmed the news on Wednesday in a statement that explains the news anchor’s contract expires at the end of this month.

“Yesterday was her last day as an anchor on both networks,” the statement read. “Tamron is an exceptional journalist, we valued and enjoyed her work at TODAY and MSNBC and hoped that she would decide to stay. We are disappointed that she has chosen to leave, but we wish her all the best.”

Hall’s exit was revealed less than a week after news broke that Megyn Kelly’s new daytime show would air either during TODAY‘s 9 or 10 a.m. time slot. This would mean that Al Roker and Hall’s Today’s Take hour, which airs at 9 a.m., would be eliminated.

NBC News confirmed Al Roker will continue hosting “Today’s Take” until the fall without Tamron.

Hall joined MSNBC and NBC in 2007 and became a host on the Today show in 2014.

The network released a statement on her behalf. “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.