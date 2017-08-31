Pregnant Prostitute Working ‘Until I Pop!’ Jokes About Baby’s Penis and Yep, It’s Weird

Warning: If you're creeped out when parents-to-be share ultrasound photos of their little guys' 'pee-pee' or circle the, erm, boy area for Facebook photos, do not continue reading.

Summer Sebastian, 30, caught our attention in April when she first blogged about her decision to work as a Las Vegas-based prostitute 'until I pop!' Since then, Sebastian's has revealed she's having a boy, plus some other hard-to-unpack details.

(Photo: Moonlite Bunny Ranch)

The Dennis Hof's Moonlite Bunny Ranch worker shares she's now halfway through her pregnancy carrying son Jesse Craine. Sebastian, who already has 5-year-old twin girls with her 70-year-old boyfriend, says her first wish was for a baby boy. "Honest to GOD I have never been more excited to see a penis in my whole life!… And I've seen a lot of them!"

"This is a sonogram photo of the penis!" Thanks for sharing, Summer. (At least she didn't circle it?)

Up Next: 10 Steamy Tricks to Add to Your Repertoire for Expert-Level Sex

The mom-to-be celebrates that she has a healthy, active baby, writing that he is already opening and closing his fists and moving his fingers — advanced coordination skills at this stage of development.

When Sebastian penned her first blog post, she hadn't told her clients about the bun in the oven. Now that it's tough to hide, she's embracing it fully. Her profile tagline reads: "Your Sweet, Petite Treat — Now With A Surprise Plus One!"

(Photo: Moonlite Bunny Ranch)

Just after she announced her pregnancy, Sebastian says she received hundreds of calls from those interested in spending some sexual time with a, dare we say, MILF. "I know being with a pregnant girl sexually is a HUGE sex fetish for a lot of people, and I sure hope to accommodate you over the next six months!" she wrote in her initial post.

More: This Is What It's Like to Give Birth When You Have 2 Vaginas

"Certain people have this fetish where they like to dress up like a baby and they want to be treated like a baby, which involves lactation and breastfeeding — it could be in that sense, or it could be in the sense that they just want to go back to their roots psychologically," she said to Cosmopolitan. "I don't know quite what it is." She added that she'll entertain these fetishes for a "high number."

Every Thursday marks a "new week"

We are currently on WEEK 18!!!!! ITS A BOY pic.twitter.com/usLfCOltVc — Summer Sebastian (@SummerSeb69) May 6, 2017

The sex worker's profile touts she is 'now lactating colostrum [the beginnings of breast milk]' and because she is open to 'prego lovers' and their fetishes, we can only assume that she's offering clients a taste of mother's milk for the right price.

"And, as of now all systems are go, and I'm hornier than EVER!" It's safe to say Sebastian hasn't changed her mind; she really is working all the way up to delivery!