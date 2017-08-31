Starbucks’ Newest Summer Dessert Is a Little Piece of Heaven

Starbucks is making sure customers enjoy the entire summer with a plethora of cool, new menu items that are bound to brighten your day.

In addition to a long list of drinks that are sure to quench your thirst, the Seattle-based company is also looking to satisfy your sweet tooth with its two new whoopie pies that are a chocolate lover's paradise.

Though they have had whoopie pies on their menu before, this past week they introduced their Vanilla Bean Whoopie Pie and Raspberry Whoopie Pie, and customers are already pretty thrilled with the flavors.

Available in both U.S. and Canadian locations, the whoopie pies have the same sweet, creamy filling sandwiched between them, but are a bit more on the decadent side.

The vanilla bean-speckled cream is sandwiched between two deeply rich chocolate cakes, topped with a white chocolate drizzle and a dash of sprinkles; while the raspberry has Napa Valley's Perfect Puree red raspberries sandwiched by deeply rich chocolate cakes.

The sweet treats are available for $2.25 – $2.75 , and while not a game-changer, definitely a welcome addition to your coffee.