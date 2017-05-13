‘Scandal’ Star Katie Lowes Expecting Baby Boy With Adam Shapiro

The Scandal family is growing!

Katie Lowes, who stars on the hit ABC drama, confirmed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night that she is expecting her first child with husband Adam Shapiro.

“It’s a boy!” Lowes revealed to Kimmel. She added, “We have zero names,” although she did joke that since Shapiro is such a huge basketball fan, they did consider naming their first child Lebron after Lebron James.

Lowes also dished on how boss Shonda Rimes reacted to the news, revealing that the showrunner immediately guessed that she was expecting.

“She knows the minute I got pregnant,” the actress said, adding that it was either a “really good weekend eating pizza and beer or I was pregnant.”

Congratulations to the growing family!

[H/T ABC]

This article originally appeared on Womanista.