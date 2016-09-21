Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Didn’t Get Married After All

The rumors are unfortunately false.



It was earlier reported that longtime Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes had secretly tied the knot, but it turns out that's just not the case.

(Photo: TMZ)

The couple are notoriously secretive about their relationship, so it was completely plausible that if they had indeed been married, nobody would have known about it except for a handful of close friends and family.

Gosling and Mendes have been together since 2011, and the way things are going it looks like they'll be together for a long time to come.

[ H/T TMZ ]