Russell Wilson Under Fire For Mother’s Day Tribute To Ciara

Russell Wilson has drawn some negative attention after posting his sweet Mother’s Day tribute to Ciara on Saturday.

The NFL star took to social media to express love to Ciara just two weeks after she gave birth to his first child and their first baby together, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson.

Wilson posted on Instagram a photo of the two at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, which she had shared on her own page anout a year ago, writing, “Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara.”

Nothing better than spending time with you. You are an amazing mom & I’m so grateful I get to spend the rest of my life with you & raising our kids. I love you! #HappyMothersDay Weekend my love. @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on May 13, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Ciara shares a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, with her ex and rapper Future. The child will turn 3 next week.

The singer’s ex has not commented on Russell’s post. However, some fans appeared to speak on his behalf and alert him to the message.

“You gotta think how @future thinks,” one person wrote. “He still has a kid that’s not yours and no matter what you have to respect that as a man @dangerusswilson.”

“Ur kid not our kids baby future is future child,” another person said.

In 2015, after Russell was photographed walking with Ciara and pushing then-1-year-old Future in a stroller, people taunted Future about it on social media.

“Of course I wouldn’t want someone pushing my son,” the rapper later said on The Breakfast Club. “Like, that’s the number one rule. Like, if I was a kid and my mom had a dude pushing me, I would’ve jumped out of the stroller and slapped the s–t out of…you never do that in our community. You don’t even bring a man around your son.”

