‘Rob & Big’ Star Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin Dead at 45

Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin, who was the other half of Rob Dyrdek‘s hit MTV show Rob & Big has died, TMZ reports.

His rep told the publication Chris died Tuesday morning. No word on cause of death yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He was Rob’s best friend and bodyguard on their reality show, which ran from 2006 to 2008 — and also appeared on Fantasy Factory. The pals got into a bunch of random adventures, like breaking Guinness records, exorcising their house, installing an ATM and, of course, catching people with their net gun.

Before he was a reality TV star, Boykin served in the U.S. Navy. Chris is survived by a 9-year-old daughter. He was 45-years-old.

Chris and Rob’s relationship became strained while shooting their show. Rob talked about their falling out a couple of years ago. It appears the two patched things up, because Chris recently posted a throwback pic of them from the show’s heyday.

#tbt The Team.. Meaty,Mini G,Rob&Big Legendary….Rob&Big 06-08….. A post shared by Christopher “Big Black” Boykin (@bigblack1972) on Mar 23, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

More News:

[H/T TMZ]