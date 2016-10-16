Pregnant Jessa (Duggar) Seewald Debuts Her Growing Baby Bump in Family Photo — See the Sweet Pic!

So great having all of our older daughters together while Jill is temporarily back in Arkansas! 💜 A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Oct 14, 2016 at 8:46am PDT

The Duggar family shared a sneak peek at Jessa (Duggar) Seewald's baby bump on Instagram on Friday in a sweet family photo of the girls.

"So great having all of our older daughters together while Jill is temporarily back in Arkansas!" the caption read. Jessa, 23, is due in February and can be seen wearing a pink shirt while posing with sisters Joy-Anna, 18, Jill, 25, Jana, 26, and Jinger, 22.

This is Jessa's second child with husband Ben Seewald. In August, the couple announced the surprise.

"We are overjoyed to announce that Spurgeon has a new title in life as 'big brother!' "

Their first baby is 11 months old and the Seewalds have talked about what a great big brother he will be.

"2017 is shaping up to be a wonderful year already, and we know Spurgeon will do a great job in his new role. Having Spurgeon has been such a wonderful blessing, and we cannot wait to see the face of this sweet new baby (or babies!)" the Seewalds shared.

Meanwhile, we are still awaiting an announcement on whether they're having a boy or girl. However, the happy parents have indicated that they have a few boy names in mind if that is any indication. Looks like we'll have to wait and see!

"We talked about family names. Maybe Benjamin Michael the second," she told PEOPLE. "But Ben didn't like that. We've talked about incorporating a family name."

Whatever the name may be, we're sure it's going to be unique and special to the family.

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.