Photo Of Nabisco’s New Apple Pie Oreo Leaked

Nabisco's new Apple Pie Oreo's are on their way, and if they're even half as good as the original then they're sure to be one of the most delicious cookies on the shelf.

The news comes from an Instagram post from Junkbanter, and has yet to be officially confirmed by Nabisco. But it looks like the blurry image is a leak of what's in store for our taste buds.

Apple pie will be the latest pie-turned-Oreo when these debut in advance of Labor Day. What other pies should become Oreos? 🤔 A photo posted by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on Nov 17, 2016 at 8:02am PST

Nabisco is known for releasing various types of Oreos depending on the Holiday season (remember the orange ones you see every Halloween?) and so it should come as no surprise the company is cooking up something new.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the Apple Pie Oreos will be available in time for Thanksgiving, but if the rumors are true we should see them by Labor Day next year.

Would you try these new Apple Pie Oreos, or are you too big of a fan of the originals?

