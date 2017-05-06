Paris Hilton’s Brother Conrad Arrested For Restraining Order Violation

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Conrad Hilton, brother of Paris, after he attempted to break into his ex-girlfriend Hunter Daily Salomon’s house, which violated the restraining order she filed against him.

Prior to the arrest for violating the restraining order, TMZ reports that Conrad had gone to Hunter’s father’s house to steal his Bentley. Hunter’s father is Rick Salomon, who co-starred in the infamous Paris Hilton sex tape that launched her career.

Conrad and Hunter split back in 2015, which is when Hunter filed for the restraining order. A month after it was filed, Conrad made his first attempt at breaking into Hunter’s house. Hunter claims that Conrad would show up at her house at all hours of the night and often harassed her mother, claiming he was going to marry her daughter. At the time of the incident, a source told Entertainment Tonight that he “was in tears when the sentencing was announced. His parents were in the courtroom as well.”

Back in June of 2016, Conrad was sentenced to two months in prison following a parole violation.

Of the violation, Us Weekly reported that Conrad openly admitted to using drugs while on parole, resulting in the violation.

U.S. Assistant Attorney Alexander Scwab explained at the time, “The underlying allegations that he admitted as being true concerned repeated drug use while on probation, including marijuana, synthetic cannabiniods and cocaine as well.”

Conrad was released from prison on August 1, 2016.

These are far from being isolated run-ins with the law, as Conrad was also arrested back in August of 2014 following an expletive-filled altercation on an international flight. He reportedly had smoked marijuana in the airplane’s restroom, causing him to lash out at anyone in his way, forcing flight attendants to restrain him after he passed out in his seat.

According to court documents related to the incident, Conrad reportedly shouted, “I am going to f**king kill you!…I will f**king own anyone on this flight… they are f**king peasants.”

Conrad pleaded guilty to charges from the incident, receiving community service, probation, and mandated substance abuse classes.

The 23-year-old isn’t the only one in the family with legal run-ins, as sister Paris was arrested for a DUI and his aunt has been arrested for shoplifting.

