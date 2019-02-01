Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn Breaks Arm In Skiing Accident

Olympic Gold Medalist Lyndsey Vonn broke her right arm while skiing on Thursday at Colorado’s Copper Mountain.

Vonn took to Facebook to share the news saying, “Unfortunately, yesterday I crashed while training in Copper and severely fractured the humerus bone in my right arm. I had successful surgery last night in Vail and everyone took great care of me,” she wrote.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“While I am beyond frustrated by this latest setback, at least my knees are ok and I will return to the slopes as soon as possible, as I always do! Thank you for the continued love and support, it means so much to me,” she continued.

Vonn withdrew from the World Cup competition last season after she suffered a hairline knee fracture. Tiger Woods‘ ex seems to be a pro at breaking bones and says this isn’t going to set her back.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com