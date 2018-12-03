Office Christmas Party Looks Like A Wild Jungle Of Jingles And Partying

Tis the season for gifts, eggnog, and some hilarious comedies that get the blood pumping! Well, Paramount’s Office Christmas Party does just that, and some.

The holiday comedy features a slew of comedic actors who, judging by the trailers, look to go above and beyond with these performances.

Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, T.J. Miller, Kate McKinnon, Olivia Munn, Rob Corddry, and Jamie Chung lead a festive, ‘burn the house down’ movie that centers on employees doing anything and everything (yes, including some hard partying) to save their jobs by landing a huge account.

Office Christmas Party comes out Dec. 9 and, going by the above exclusive party artwork, is bound to bring in the holidays in the most epic of ways.