North West Totally Wrecks Her Room With Nail Polish

In a series of Snapchat videos posted Tuesday, North’s mom, Kim Kardashian West, revealed that she had gone downstairs for only a few minutes to check on North’s brother, Saint West, and had returned to find that her daughter had painted her bedroom purple with nail polish.

“I go downstairs to get something for her brother for two seconds, and she paints her room purple with nail polish,” the reality star explained in the clip.

North West may be a member of one of the most glamorous families in the country, but the 3-year-old is still your typical toddler!

At least North wanted to help her mom clean up— another video shows Kardashian West following a trail of paper towels laid out by the toddler, with North urging her mom in the background, “Don’t step on it.”

“Oh, thank you for helping me clean it up now,” Kardashian West says. “This is even more helpful.”

Before the nail polish fiasco, the adorable duo spent the morning playing hairstylist, with Kardashian West sharing several videos of her daughter giving her a new ‘do. Looks like an eventful morning to us!

