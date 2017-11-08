There Are Actually 9 Types of Boobs — Which Do You Have?

You already knew that all boobs aren't created equal; after all, we have different band and cup sizes! But boobs don't just come in big or small sizes. According to lingerie company ThirdLove, women can have nine different types of boobs, which should affect their bra-buying decisions! "During our product design process, we discovered that getting a great fit was about identifying the style that best suits your natural shape," Ra'el Cohen, vice president of design and product development at ThirdLove, told Women's Health. The company says knowing the type of breasts you have—while they're all normal—can help you find a bra that fits and supports you best. Check out ThirdLove's Breast Shape Dictionary options to find your type(s) and give your girls the bra they deserve.

Asymmetric (Photo: ThirdLove) What that means: One breast is larger than the other. This could range anywhere from a minor size difference to a noticeable one like pictured above. What to buy: If this looks like you, a push-up style bra will provide the support you need to lift the breasts equally. You can also look for options with removable cups to balance out the size difference. *Fun fact! No two nipples are the same, not even your own two. There are eight different types of nipples. Even though one of the categories is "normal," one study found that 28 to 35 percent of women have nipple types in the other seven categories. But no matter, anyone who is lucky enough to see yours probably won't notice if they are in any way "abnormal."

Athletic (Photo: ThirdLove) What this means: Athletic-style means you have wider, more muscular breasts with less tissue. Women with this style are often smaller-chested. What to buy: Wide breasts means a wireless bra may be best for you (lucky!). This will provide comfort and the one thick band will support you rather than having two cups that may show off a gap. *Fun fact! The left girl is usually larger. Kind of frustrating, isn't it? Experts aren't sure why this is, but it most often holds true that your left breast is very slightly larger than your right.

Bell Shape (Photo: ThirdLove) What this means: Similar to how it sounds, this shape means you're slimmer at the top with fuller tissue at the bottom of your breasts. This occurs most often in women with heavier chests. What to buy: Push-ups are a no-no here. If you have a bell shape, try a t-shirt bra to help lift your breasts and have them sit up so they're more comfortable for you! With cup sizes D or larger, a full coverage style with padded straps will give you the support you'll need. *Fun fact! One nip, two nip, red nip... third nip? Polythelia is the condition where some people have an extra nipple. Mark Wahlberg, Lily Allen and even Harry Styles all have VIP access to the Triple Nipple Club (actually, Harry has four!). It is estimated that six percent of the population have accessory breast tissue.

Relaxed (Photo: ThirdLove) What this means: Women with relaxed breasts have more stretchy, lax tissue with the nipples pointing downward. What to buy: The best way to make you feel comfortable (read: not saggy) is to go with a t-shirt bra for subtle lift or a push-up style to perk up the girls. *Fun fact! Exercise can't make your boobs larger, but it can strengthen the pectoral muscles underneath them. Especially with a relaxed breast type, performing chest exercises can give you a natural lift!

East West (Photo: ThirdLove) What this means: If your nipples point outward in opposite directions, you're an east west girl! What to buy: For women with this breast type, a push-up bra will help you gather the breast tissue and position it more in front of your body. *Fun fact! Sleeping face down can change the shape of your breasts. Over time, that is. Lying face down one night won't flatten them out, but over time can make them slightly misshapen. The best sleeping position is on your back or on your side to avoid any lopsided girls!

Round (Photo: ThirdLove) What this means: Symmetric and equally full at the top and bottom, this means you have round breasts... Though you likely already knew that. What to buy: What you may not know, though, is that round breasts fit best in a balconette bras, as you'll fill out the cups and provide natural cleavage. *Fun fact! Strands and hairs are normal. As if plucking our eyebrows and shaving our legs weren't enough, we have to deal with these suckers too. But take comfort in knowing that your fellow women also have two to 15 dark, randomly placed hairs around their nipples.

Side Set (Photo: ThirdLove) What this means: Women with this breast type have a wide space in between their breasts, though the nipples point a little more forward than East West. What to buy: To help bring your girls together, try a front-closure bra! You'll be able to manipulate the breasts and provide a natural-looking cleavage. *Fun fact! Some women can achieve an orgasm from nipple stimulation alone. A woman's brain processes stimulation to her nipples and her genitals in the same way. A study in 2009 found that 29 percent of the 213 women participating experienced an orgasm via their breasts at one time or another. Meaning, don't ignore the girls!

Slender (Photo: ThirdLove) What this means: If you have thin breasts with nipples pointing downward, consider yourself slender. They may also look wider at the top and grow narrower at the bottom. What to buy: A push-up bra works great to provide your smaller chest with a lift! If you aren't concerned with size, though, a wireless bra can provide the perfect comfort. *Fun fact! Give them a squeeze to stop breast cancer. Researchers at UC Berkley found that to put the kibosh on malignant mammary cells, giving them a squeeze will help guide the cells back to normal growth. The research showed that tissue organization within the breasts responds to compressions and appears to help get the malignant cells back on the right track, meaning normal growth.