New Footage From Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Shown At CinemaCon

New heart-stopping, foot-thumping footage from Edgar Wright‘s latest film, Baby Driver, was shown at CinemaCon (Las Vegas, Nevada) on Monday night, and our own Brandon Davis was on hand to view it and wrote up a description.

The reel starts in New York City with a red car stopping and Baby Driver starting his music. Three bank robbers, dressed in black and carrying duffle bags, exit the vehicle and cross the street. The driver jams out in his car, with a water bottle as a microphone. While he’s jamming out, he uses the car as a dance floor and instrument simultaneously. The getaway car is a Subaru. Police pull up, with their sirens blaring, as he strokes his air guitar. The robbers open fire into the air. This has his attention. He pulls his glasses down to look at the organized chaos, and then lip syncs about the “most groovy bell bottoms.” The robbers emerge, running into the car, and Jon Bernthal’s character signals him forward, but he rips it in reverse and flips the car around. Wearing headphones the whole time, he dodges cop cars, runs red lights, and causes an accident in his wake. More cop car join in on the chase. The robbers are getting nervous as Baby pushes 90 miles per hour on the city streets. He takes an alley and shimmies through obstacles with ease, drifting masterfully back on to the road and on to a bridge. A cop throws tacks into the road, but he dodges them, unlike the cop car behind him. Now, however, there are five police cruisers in pursuit. He rips around a corner and into more police presence. He drives up an embankment, onto the highway, and into oncoming traffic. Pulling the E-brake, he flips the car around. He slides in between two other red cars, confusing the helicopter above before going under a tunnel and switching places with one of the other red cars. He takes an exit. No cops in sight. Down an alley a cop passes but doesn’t notice them. He drifts through a parking garage. Parks. They get out and hop into a black Toyota, now wearing more casual clothes. They drive off.

Aside from the footage, Sony also announced that Baby Driver will now race into theaters on June 28, 2017. It was originally set to open in North American box office on August 11, 2017, so being released at the beginning of summer is a huge vote of confidence.

“I’m a huge action fan, and I really wanted to make these chases in this film feel as visceral and exciting as possible,” Wright told the crowd. “There’s no CGI or green screen.”

A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.

The cast also features Jon Bernthal (The Punisher, The Walking Dead), Eiza Gonzalez (Jem and the Holograms), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), and Jamie Foxx (Amazing Spider-Man 2).

It was written and directed by Edgar Wright, and produced by Nira Park, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. Edgar Wright, Adam Merims, James Biddle, Rachel Prior, Liza Chasin, and Michelle Wright are executive producers.