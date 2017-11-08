It's a Nashville Baby Boom — See Which Country Stars Are Currently Expecting
Looks like there's a baby boom happening in Nashville!
Several country crooners are currently gearing up to become dads, and whether it's for the very first time or the second or third, it's safe to say these guys can't wait to expand their families.
Read on to see which of your favorite stars are expecting, and keep your fingers crossed that their kids will grow up and start a band together.
Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins
The "Die a Happy Man" singer just became a dad for the first time in May when he and his wife Laura Akins adopted daughter Willa Gray from Uganda, and the couple is set to become parents again in a few months when Akins gives birth to a baby girl.
YALL ????? Our baby girl is hommmmeeeeee ??????? Thank you Jesus for bringing our family together on the same continent finally :) little cutie Willa Gray Akins came home yesterday after completely stealing our hearts in Uganda over a year ago & we're sooooo happy we just can't stand it ?????????????????????????????????????????? • • • **PARENTS OF THE YEAR: thank you mom & dad for bringing her home since this pregnant mama is officially grounded due to baby Akins #2 coming in August ??? • • • **FRIEND OF THE YEAR: thank you sweet @kaileydickerson for capturing some of the most special moments for us & for traveling with me to Uganda and back??? • • • ** our FRIENDS & our FAMILY OF THE CENTURY: y'all have walked through and prayed through every single moment of this adoption with us, were our ROCKS through it all, kept it a secret, and truly had faith & hope for us when we felt like we had none left. I could cry thinking about each one of you-y'all know who you are & we are beyond blessed with our community God has given us?? we love y'all more than any words could come close to describing. I might just throw you all a giant party celebrating y'all ?????????? • • • BRB STILL FREAKING OUT OUR DAUGHTER IS HOME ??????????????????????
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr
Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr are expecting a baby boy and they couldn't be more thrilled.
"Both sides of our families are full of girls," he dished to Entertainment Tonight. "I have two, my sister's got three, [Brittany's] sister has got two, and so there are no boys at all. So, for this to be the first boy in the family on both sides is kind of a special thing for everybody."
Tyler and Hayley Hubbard
The Florida Georgia Line singer and his wife are expecting their first child, a boy, in December.
"Now Britt [Aldean] and I will be having boys within two weeks of each other, and I'm sure when they get older they'll be fighting over the Akins girls!" Hayley joked to PEOPLE.
Brantley and Amber Gilbert
After years of struggling, Brantley and Amber are over the moon to be expecting their first child, due in November.
"I'm not an emotional guy, but this has got me crying like a baby," Brantley told PEOPLE in May. "I'm pretty good around other folks now, but when I'm by myself, if I look at one of the pictures from the doctor's office, I lose a few tears."
Chris and Kaitlyn Lucas
Chris, who forms one-half of country duo LoCash, and wife Kaitlyn are expecting a daughter, due in September. The couple is already parents to son Caden, 6, and daughter Remi, 14 months, and Chris told Nash Country Daily in February that the new addition will likely be the last time their brood expands.
"I think I'm done after that," he said. "My wife is done for sure."
LoCash Singer Chris Lucas and Wife Expecting Another Baby [Exclusive] https://t.co/0lpUusapVD pic.twitter.com/H9RauCbU8H— Buckles and Bulls (@BucklesandBulls) February 24, 2017
