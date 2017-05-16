Miley Cyrus’ Sister Speaks Out About Those Marriage Rumors

Noah Cyrus has officially addressed the rumors that her sister Miley Cyrus tied the knot with her Hunger Games actor beau Liam Hemsworth.

On Saturday, 17-year-old Noah attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. While at the star-studded event, the “Make Me (Cry)” songstress vehemently denied the rumors that Miley and Liam were married.

“She’s not married,” said Noah.

The pop singer then addressed the photo that her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, posted that showed “Wrecking Ball” singer Miley in a white dress.

Noah said they were “probably just having fun or something.”

Even though Miley and Liam haven’t gotten hitched just yet, Noah is excited to have the Australian actor become a part of Cyrus clan.

“I love him,” Noah said.

Because she belongs to such a musically gifted family, Noah has a breadth of expertise and knowledge immediately at her disposal. However, she said that Miley and Billy Ray are allowing her to find her own path to becoming the artist she wants to be.

“They definitely have been, like, super supportive in giving me as much advice as possible,” Noah said. “They’re letting me be who I am [saying thing slike] ‘Be your own person,’ and ‘Don’t change for anyone.’”

In case you missed it, Billy Ray Cyrus shared a photo on Instagram last Friday that suggest 24-year-old Miley possibly got married in a secret wedding.

Billy Ray captioned the photo: “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus.”

The image was a snap of a digital camera that showed Miley Cyrus smiling from ear to ear as she soaked up the sun. Fans of the former Hannah Montana star were quick to notice that she was donning a white dress that could have possibly been worn in a wedding.

Only moments after posting the pic, Billy Ray and Miley’s fans went absolutely nuts. Thousands took to the comments section to ask whether this was a wedding photo.

The latest reports claimed that the original plan was for Miley and Liam to wed at some time in summer of 2017. The couple was supposedly toying with the idea of a destination wedding somewhere in the Himalayan mountains.

An insider close to Miley recently told Life & Style magazine: “Miley has a real hippie side and wants to embrace that rather than spending millions. She wants to focus on the spiritual side of marriage and is very interested in Hinduism, so she is looking at locations in Nepal, where Hinduism is a way of life.”

