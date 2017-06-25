Mel B Reportedly Seeks Police Help To Retrieve Sex Tape From Nanny

Just when we think the divorce of Mel B and Stephen Belafonte can’t get any messier, it immediately does.

In a new development, Mel B and her lawyers turned up at a Public Storage facility with the intent to retrieve some boxes from a storage unit of Mel’s ex-nanny, which they claimed contained boxes of stolen Spice Girls memorabilia and sex tapes.

The tapes presumably contain sensitive images of Mel and Belafonte in compromising situations, but could even possibly include more people, considering all the threesome rumors and subsequent confirmations that have been flying around.

When the Public Storage staff refused to give them access to the unit, they immediately sought police intervention to help them get in.

Once they did get access, however, they left with bupkiss. Nada. Zilch.

Turns out the unit they believed to contained an abundance of old platform leather boots and VHS tapes didn’t actually contain anything.

Or… someone tipped off the nanny, whom Mel believes Belafonte got pregnant, and she hurried to move it all while Mel and her lawyers went for police intervention. But we don’t want to do the lawyer’s job for them.

Last week, things took yet another insane turn when an exotic dancer named Siara Dianda came forward to recount the night she had a threesome with the couple and there are some pretty interesting claims here.

Dianda recounted that she had a “wild” night with them.

She said that she met the couple while she was dancing at the Golden Mile strip club in Sydney, Australia, while they were there so Mel could film The X Factor.

After her shift was over she went back with them to where they were staying and, she said, the three of them engaged in some very adult situations.

Part of Dianda’s claims contradicts Mel B‘s allegations that Belafonte forced her to have threesomes, because she’s quoted as saying, “I got the impression that it is Mel who wears the pants and is the boss in the relationship.”

Dianda’s also not the only person they’ve had a threesome with to come forward, as this new “she said” from the 32-year-old stripper came on the heels of news that the couple also had a threesome with Lady Victoria Hervey, of which Hervey herself confirmed was true.

Yet again, the plot continues to thicken.

