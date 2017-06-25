A New Pic Of Mel B’s Ex Nanny Has Surfaced

A photo of Mel B's former nanny has surfaced on the Internet amidst the divorce battle between the America's Got Talent judge and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.

Lorraine Gilles, who served as Mel B's nanny for seven years, shared a photo that flaunts her trim figure on social media despite being accused by the former Spice Girl of getting impregnated by Stephen Belafonte. The photo shows the German former model sporting a white swimsuit that puts her backside on full display while wearing black sneakers and holding a purple backpack.

While Lorraine Gilles hasn't spoken out publicly about Mel B's allegations, she has filed a lawsuit against the singer for defamation, libel, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Gilles accused Mel B of portraying her as a "homewrecker, prostitute, and extortionist." She also says that Mel B "seduced" her, a "naive and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student... with alcohol, fame and casual sex."

Lorraine, who is now 26-years-old, claims that she had sex with Mel B and admitted to threesomes with the 41-year-old and her husband Stephen. According to Gilles, her primary lover was Mel B and that her only sexual encounters with Stephen were when the singer invited her into bed for three-ways.

In Mel B's divorce filings, she accused Belafonte of abusing her on multiple occasions throughout their marriage. Mel B, real name Melanie Brown, says that her husband hired Gilles back in 2010 and was "paying her inordinate amounts of money" when the relationship became sexual.

Gilles claims Mel would often film the sexual encounters. Lorraine said she is "personally aware" of several "sex tapes" both Mel and Stephen recorded. The video allegedly shows all three of them "having consensual group sex."

One of the most shocking claims that Mel B made was that Stephen impregnated Lorraine and he forced he to get an abortion. Gilles admitted to having an abortion but claimed that the procedure was done after a one-night stand, according to Daily Mail.

Lorraine Gilles is now married to her 32-year-old events manager husband Michael Bleau.

