Spice Girls: Mel B Claims She Had Sexual Encounter With Fellow Member Geri Halliwell

Mel B — also known as Melanie Brown — is finally addressing long-standing rumors that things got sexual between some members of the Spice Girls during their ’90s heyday.

The Daily Mail reported Sunday that during a Friday taping of Piers Morgan’s new ITV show, Life Stories, the former Scary Spice confirmed rumors of more than two decades that she and Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice), did have a sexual relationship at one point. Though, Halliwell has yet to comment publicly about the claims.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a transcript of the interview, Piers asked the America’s Got Talent alum, “Did you or didn’t you with Geri Halliwell…did you sleep with her?”

“Yeah, we all slept in a bed together but not ‘like that’ all of us,” the 43-year-old singer replied.

“Did you sleep with Geri ‘like that’? Piers followed up.

Brown responded, “She’s going to hate me for this because she’s all posh in her country house and her husband. But it’s a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it.”

“It was just that once,” she continued. “And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won’t deny it. Because it was just a fun thing.”

Rumors stemmed from Brown and Halliwell both being open about having been in relationships with women prior to their marriages to men — Brown to now-ex Stephen Belafonte and Halliwell to Christian Horner.

Melanie Jayne Chisholm, also known as Mel C and Sporty Spice, claimed not to know anything about her former bandmates’ hookup during the taping, as she was sitting in the audience, earning a, “Oh whatever Mel,” from the former Scary Spice.

“This is all new to me,” Chisholm added.

When Piers asked if Sporty and Scary had ever had anything sexual between them, Brown explained, “Well, when I got my tongue pierced we all kissed. But that was just a kiss because I wanted to know what it felt like. It was just a silly kiss. Nothing sexual like that.”

Brown’s admission comes right before the Spice Girls reunite for a nostalgia-inducing tour, but a source told the Daily Mail it could be a little awkward on the tour bus with Scary Spice’s loose lips.

“The tour is just two months’ away they don’t want anything jeopardizing it, but there were real fears this would upset Geri’s husband and causes serious issues,” a source told the newspaper. “Since marrying Christian, Geri has worked hard to shake off her old playgirl image and sort of reinvent herself as this perfect Stepford Wife. Mel immediately rang Geri to try to repair the damage.”

Photo credit: Tim Roney / Contributor, Getty