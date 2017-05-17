Mayim Bialik Discusses Jim Parson’s ‘Amazing’ Wedding

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has tied the knot. The star, who plays Sheldon Cooper, married his longtime partner Todd Spiewak on Saturday night in New York City and his co-star Mayim Bialik has opened up about the beautiful ceremony.

In a interview with E! News, Bialik was asked about Parsons wedding to which she replied, "It was amazing. It was beautiful and he has released certain photos that I've happily reposted."

"It was gorgeous. At a Hollywood event to not have anyone have their cellphones out, and it wasn't like they were confiscated," she continued. "Everyone just wanted to be there and watch. I'm not a wedding person, I'm not wedding shaming, people can like weddings, but it was just really special."

Up Next: Get An Inside Look At 'Big Bang Theory' Star Jim Parsons' Surprise Wedding

The actress also talked about the possibility of doing a revival of Blossom, which the actress revealed she is not opposed to but talked the legal situation behind it. Check out what Bialik had to say below:

Since the wedding, Parsons has revealed a few photos from the ceremony. In one Instagram post on Monday we see Parsons and Spiewak holding hands while walking down the aisle in tuxedos. The star also shared a shot of the newlyweds heading out for their first dance.

More: Mayim Bialik Speaks out About Those 'Big Bang Theory' Pay Cut Rumors

Parsons said in an Instagram post last year that meeting Spiewak 14 years ago was the best thing that ever happened to him.

[H/T E! News]