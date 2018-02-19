New Matrix Movie Rumored to Be Young Morpheus Prequel

Before this year, talk of a new Matrix movie just seemed like one of those perpetual discussions that would never actually materialize into anything. After all, it has nearly been two decades since the original Matrix hit theaters, and the cast and creators (The Wachowskis) have all moved on into much different lives and careers.

However, just days ago there were big reports coming out of Warner Bros. that a new Matrix film was being discussed (possibly developed) – one that would reboot the franchise on the big screen. Screenwriter Zak Penn was supposedly attached to the project – and he was quick to let world know that “reboot” was the wrong word to apply to the next Matrix project.

Now, BMD is coming with new report on what the new Matrix movie may be, and it touches on some old rumors that we’ve heard before.

According to the site, they have “two independent sources” that can confirm the speculation the next Matrix movie being considered by WB would be a prequel story about young Morpheus, with actor Michael B. Jordan playing the role.

Morpheus was one of the most original and badass mentor/teacher characters to come along since Obi-Wan Kenobi; however, when the two Matrix sequels upped the superpowered ante on characters like Neo and Agent Smith, Morpheus got somewhat marginalized, as he didn’t seem so wise and badass anymore.

The character’s monk-like stoicism and wisdom had to be earned, though, and the story of how he was awoken from his Matrix hypnotism, and had to learn of his great destiny (finding “The One”) has a lot of room for depth and complexity. Questions of identity, faith, and persaverence are prominent in The Matrix mythos – and would all be personified well in the origin story of Morpheus.

