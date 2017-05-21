Mariah Carey Spotted On Romantic Date With Ex Bryan Tanaka

Only a month after announcing that she had split from boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, Mariah Carey is seen on a date with the 34-year-old as the two look to have gotten right back into the swing of things in an intimate moment. You can see photos from their date over at the Daily Mail.

Since her split from Tanaka, rumors swirled that the singer could be trying to rekindle her romances with exes Nick Cannon or James Packer, but based on photos from her date night, Carey had only one ex in mind.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source close to Carey confirmed that the singer had made plans to reunite with Tanaka, but it wasn’t clear what type of meeting it would be. From the look of things, the reunion seemed to go quite well for the two.

This reunion lines up with Carey’s feelings in the days leading up to the reconciliation, as she had posted a flashback photo of the two of them together on her Instagram page. Carey must have been missing her ex and was excited to see him once again.

UP NEXT: Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Curves While Out For A Girls Night

Tanaka and Carey first got together back in November of 2016, shortly after she had ended her engagement to Packer. After the six month relationship, Carey called things off without ever offering much insight into what went wrong. When speaking with the Daily Mail, one source close to Carey claims the dissolve of the relationship was based on a disgruntled employee who had found a way to sabotage the couple.

“This person was obsessed with Mariah…they were abusing their access to her,” explained the source. “Management had to step in and fire them.”

Supposedly, the person on the inside had been spreading misinformation about Tanaka, which eventually got to Carey, leading her to end the relationship.

Carey getting back together with Tanaka confirms the denials that there was something going on between her and Cannon, with the two spending a lot of time together in her newfound singledom.

MORE NEWS: Mariah Carey Flaunts Her Assets After Breakup

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Cannon was happy to dispell rumors of romance.

“We’re together when it counts. We’re together for the kids. And I think that’s the most important thing,” Cannon confessed. “We both love kids and we’re co-parenting because that’s the only way to do it.”

He added, “It’s so perfect right now honestly. I’m working on being the best me that I can possibly be and from that, I’m working on being the best father that I can be and that’s a plate full right there. I love her, I adore her, that’s always going to be my dream girl but I think as mature adults, I think we just operate better with the way things are right now.”

[H/T Daily Mail]