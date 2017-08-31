Luke Bryan’s Family Adopts New Dog

Meet the new pup. Choc. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Country singer and songwriter, Luke Bryan and his family have just welcomed a new furry friend into their family.

Taking to Instagram to share the big news, the "Play It Again" singer shared a sweet snap with the caption, "Meet the new pup. Choc."

Asleep in Bryan's lap while out fishing, the name is most suitable for the sweet chocolate colored Labrador retriever, with its rich coat and twinkling black and yellow eyes.

In 2014, the Bryan's family welcomed a pup by the name of "Pappy," who spent a lot of time with the 40-year-old dad, including watching the BCS Championship games.

Bryan has quite the love for his canine companions. In 2015, the country megastar released a song titled "Little Boys Grow up and Dogs Grow Older" about his old family dog, Bandit.

Bryan is currently on his Farm Tour this summer with Jon Pardi.

