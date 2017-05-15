‘Little People, Big World’s’ Zach and Tori Roloff Welcome Baby Boy

There is a new boy in the Roloff family!

Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their first child together and announced the exciting news on social media.

Their little boy, named Jackson Kyle Roloff, was born at 8 a.m. on Friday, May 12. The newborn weighed in at 9 pounds 1 ounce and is 20.5 inches long.

The new mama posted a family photo on Instagram, writing,”Mom and Dad are so in love with you already.”

The proud dad shared the same photo, captioning it, “Love him.”

Jackson Kyle Roloff Born May 12th at 8:00am 9 LBS 1 OZ 20 1/2 inches long Mom and Dad are so in love with you already 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

The couple, who got married on the Roloff family farm in Oregon in July 2015, announced their pregnancy back in November.

Jackson is the first grandchild for Zach’s parents, Matt and Amy Roloff.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

