Lady Antebellum Parody Sam Hunt and Throw ‘Party in a Bathrobe’

Lady Antebellum might be in the midst of their "You Look Good" world tour, but the Nashville-based trio is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to making the most of their summer.

Taking a soft, comedic detour from all things tour, the band, specifically, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, got together to spoof Sam Hunt's crossover country and pop single, "Body Like a Back Road" for their own take on the track that Hunt probably never envisioned.

Utilizing words like "poo-poo" and "tee-tee," Kelley and Haywood parody the summer's number one country single with their own version called, "Party in a Bathrobe," while adding their own lyrics that epitomize the bathrobe life.

Shared to their social media, the band used hashtags "[too] blessed [to] be dressed" and "ROBE life" for their comedic masterpiece. While Kelley drops lines like, "Somebody gotta go poo-poo" and "I don't need underwear," the song is a fun singalong that matches perfectly to the original.

The chorus, matching Hunt's, is genius as Kelley sings, "Party in a bathrobe / Double cappuccino / I know this espresso like the back of hand / Throw a dozen on the griddle / Runny in the middle / Butter up my toast with some strawberry jam."

"Body Like a Back Road" is the fastest country song in history to reach 100 million total streams in 10 weeks, and had hit number one on the Billboard U.S. Country Airplay and U.S. Hot Country Songs chart.

