Kim Zolciak-Biermann And Family Meet John Legend, Chrissy Teigen After Inappropriate Joke

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has revealed that she and her family finally met up with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and the meeting didn’t involve anything inappropriate.

Earlier this month, Kim tweeted to Chrissy that her husband John Legend was set to perform in Atlanta and that her 4-year-old son Kash is “beyond OBSESSED” with him, adding, “Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL,” referring to her 20-year-old daughter.

Teigen responded at the time with a, “Plz don’t blow anyone it’s not that good of a show. Jk it’s good but I’ll get you tix without the oral.”

Legend’s Atlanta concert was held on Friday, which was also Kim’s 39th birthday. She and most of her family, including Kash and Brielle, got to meet Legend backstage and also hang with Teigen. The Don’t Be Tardy and former cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta also brought along husband Kroy Biermann, daughter Ariana, 15 and son KJ, who will turn six at the end of the month.

The reality show star took to Snapchat sharing a video of her family sitting with Teigen at the concert, where both women joked about the Twitter incident.

“Shall we say if Brielle blew people?” the model asks.

“She didn’t have to blow anybody,” Kim replied, as Teigen bursts out laughing. “It’s so f–king amazing!”

“Hey guys,” Brielle said, smiling.”

Kim also posted a group photo with Legend on Instagram, writing, “Such a great way to end my birthday!! If you haven’t seen @johnlegend in concert you are missing out! He is incredible!! Kash is a huge John Legend fan and watching Kash watch John made me cry! So inspiring!”

The proud momma also posted on Snapchat videos of her boys enjoying the concert.

