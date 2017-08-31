Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett Shares Sweet Date Night With Son

There is nothing like a little mother and son bonding time — especially when it leaves you smiling from ear to ear, like Kendra Wilkinson Baskett.

The 31-year-old reality star and former Playboy playmate enjoyed a charming mother-son bingo night with her 7-year-old son Hank IV, sharing what the evening meant to her in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“The bonding time was incredible … we talked about the new book he is reading and how [In & Out] is the best,” she said. “Mama even won the burping context n he though [it] was hilarious.”

Sharing several snaps through the carousel feature from the evening, Wilkinson added, “My heart is happy and [fulfilled] waking up this morning. I can’t stop smiling.”

