Kendall Jenner’s Behind-The-Scenes La Perla Photos Are Too Hot To Handle
Kendall Jenner recently had a photo shoot with La Perla for their feminist-inspired Spring 2017 ad campaign, but the behind-the-scenes footage is enough to break the internet.
The behind-the-scenes photos and videos capture Jenner promenading around the set in black, lacy lingerie as she happily snaps a series of selfies, as well as some of the prep work that goes into her photo shoot.
Here's Jenner's too-hot-to-handle behind-the-scenes photos.
Ruminating In Red
On the set of the La Perla photoshoot, Kendall Jenner gives the camera a sultry look as she shows off her red, lacy lingerie.
@KendallJenner wears a #LaPerlaSS17 Autografo baby doll in nude and red for our lastest campaign lensed by the talented #StevenKlein. Creative Director: Julia Haart #LaPerlaLiberation
Makeup Time
Kendall Jenner gets help with her makeup on the set of the La Perla photoshoot, completing the look for her red lingerie piece. The makeup artist skillfully applies the finishing touches while Jenner watches in the mirror.
Backstage action with @kendalljenner on set of the new #LaPerlaSS17 advertising campaign. #LaPerlaLiberation
Sultry Selfie
Kendall Jenner wears an all-black ensemble on the set of the La Perla photoshoot, complete with black garters and brazier, as she poses for a selfie in front of the mirror.
Selfie time with @kendalljenner! #LaPerlaSS17 #LaPerlaLiberation
A photo posted by LA PERLA (@laperlalingerie) on
A Lovely Day For Macramé
Kendall Jenner proves any day is a lovely day for macramé in her stunning, silk dress on the set of the La Perla photoshoot.
New style codes. @KendallJenner in a macramè silk dress for the #LaPerlaSS17 advertising campaign. Creative Director: Julia Haart Photography by: #StevenKlein #LaPerlaLiberation
Bonus Ballerina!
And here's a throwback to Kendall Jenner's Spanish Vogue photoshoot, where she donned a beige ballerina slip. She stands on her toes as she leans on the railing, giving the camera a stoic and confident look.
Spanish Vogue by @miguelreveriego
