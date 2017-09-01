Watch: Kelly Ripa Teases 'LIVE' Co-Host Announcement in the Most Exciting Way

It's been months since Kelly Ripa has been co-host-less, and finally, we might be getting our answers.

We're going to need a bigger mug. #TuneInToLive #BigAnnouncement #LiveKellyCohost A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Apr 30, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

The 46-year-old daytime host of LIVE With Kelly took to her Instagram on Sunday to share video of her holding a mug that read, "LIVE Kelly" with a question mark.

In the video, Ripa can be seen relaxed in a chic pajama set, saying, "Tune in tomorrow," followed by "Trust me."

The caption for her video read, "We're going to need a bigger mug."

So, who could be her co-host? After Michael Strahan left his job last May for Good Morning America, Ripa has been on the hunt for the most complementary addition to the beloved morning favorite. For months, she has been inviting celebrities from the likes of Jerry O'Connell, Fred Savage, Christian Slater, Carrie Ann Inaba, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper, Jimmy Kimmel and her husband Mark Consuelos to co-host LIVE with Kelly since Strahan's departure.

While it has been a long time coming, we will have to wait and see who is going to be joining Ripa every weekday morning!

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com