'What Not to Wear' Co-Hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly Reunite for New Amazon Makeover Series

The co-hosts are reuniting 10 years after ''What Not to Wear' ended for a new show titled 'Wear Whatever the F You Want.'

More than a decade after giving their last fashion makeover together on TLC's What Not to Wear, Stacy London and Clinton Kelly are reuniting for a new makeover show. The former co-hosts are set to host and executive produce Prime Video's new reality series Wear Whatever The F You Want, the streamer announced Monday.

The eight-episode series is described as a "new style transformation show" that will see London and Kelly "giving people the confidence and style savvy to wear whatever they want." In the series, the co-hosts will "empower each client to live out their fashion fantasy and find their style truth in the journey of a lifetime."

"The world has changed a lot since the run of What Not to Wear, and, thankfully, so have we," Kelly and London said in a joint statement. "These days, we have zero interest in telling people what to do, based on society's norms – because there are no more norms! However, style is still an important form of communication, and we're excited to show new clients how to align their personal messaging with their life goals. It's time to celebrate individual style, not prescribe it."

The upcoming show will mark the first time London and Kelly have collaborated on camera since What Not to Wear concluded its 10-season run on TLC. The duo hosted more than 200 episodes of the hit show from 2003 through 2013, the pair helping the fashion-challenged have complete fashion makeovers. After the show ended, the pair had a falling out and became embroiled in a years-long off-camera feud, which they reconciled last year, reuniting on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Lauren Anderson, head of brand and content innovation at Amazon MGM Studios, said of the pair's upcoming reunion: "Since Clinton and Stacy first appeared on television, they have remained at the forefront of showing us how to use fashion as a means of self-empowerment. Their playful banter and distinct approach have helped instill confidence in viewers for almost two decades. Now, with the efforts of Bright Spot Content, and expertly steered by Jenny Falkoff [head of reality series for Amazon MGM Studios], their long-awaited reunion has become a reality. Together, Stacy and Clinton bring a fresh, fun, and meaningful new series to Prime Video customers, filled with expertise and inspiration; chemistry and warmth; and, of course, their signature, enviable style."

Kelly and London will executive produce Wear Whatever The F You Want with Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher, showrunner Justin Rae Barnes and Janelle Couture. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.