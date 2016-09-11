Katy Perry Will Collaborate With Taylor Swift – If She ‘Says Sorry’

A Perry-Swift collaboration could be possible, but it comes with conditions: an apology.

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are two of the biggest names in music, and many fans from both camps would love to see them work together. But it's clear there's still bad blood.

A fan recently asked Perry if she'd be willing to collab with Swift. The response was surprisingly candid.

It's no secret the singers are involved in a feud. It started back in 2014 when Swift dropped a hint that "Bad Blood" was about a fellow singer. She didn't name names, but fans immediately knew who she was talking about.

"She did something so horrible," Swift said. "I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out form under me."

Do you think Swift will apologize?

