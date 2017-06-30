Kaley Cuoco Drops Interesting Line About ‘Baby Fever’

Kaley Cuoco has a case of baby fever!

This past weekend, the Big Bang Theory star joined her BFF of fifteen years Haylie Duff in Los Angeles for the launch of her new children's collection called Little Moon Society. While at the event, Kaley spoke out about catching "baby fever" after looking at all of the clothing.

"Is it weird that I want to wear these clothes? Is that weird?" Cuoco said. "In the largest size possible? It does give you a little bit of baby fever! Everyone is so cute, everyone looks so adorable, hard not to."

Also at the clothing line launch, Kaley Cuoco was joined by her actress pal Marla Sokoloff. The famous celebrity pals have a longstanding friendship that dates back for more than a decade.

"Marla and I go way back," Cuoco said. "So, all these girls, it's kind of a big group of friends that have been together for a very long time."

She continued by saying: "I think it's important, and I think it shows the relationships have grown through the years. And kids, and shows, and whatever we're doing, we always make the time to see each other. You know, girlfriends are important."

Kaley Cuoco has been dating her boyfriend Karl Cook since September of last year. While the two aren't engaged or anything of that sort just yet, it's a good sign as to the status of their relationship that Kaley doesn't seem freaked out by the idea of having children.

Also this past weekend, the Kaley and her beau paid tribute to her BBT character by visiting Omaha, Nebraska, which is where Penny lives on the wildly popular CBS series. To commemorate the occasion, Cuoco took a video of her and Karl in the streets of Omaha.

She posted the clip with the caption: "Finally visiting Penny's hometown in #nebraska...only took me 10 years! @bigbangtheory_cbs."

Finally visiting Penny's hometown in #nebraska 🌽🌽🌽 only took me 10 years! @bigbangtheory_cbs A post shared by @normancook on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

