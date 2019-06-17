Kacey Musgraves Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend Ruston Kelly on Christmas Morning

Well it is certainly a very happy holiday for country star Kacey Musgraves! The ‘Follow Your Arrow’ country crooner announced on Christmas morning that she said “Hell yes” when her love, Ruston Kelly, proposed.

I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!! Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say “you just know”. A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:16am PST

I NEVER KNEW LOVE COULD BE THIS FUN (Photos by @kellychristinesutton, of course!) A photo posted by KACEY MUSGRAVES (@spaceykacey) on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:19am PST

Kelly popped the very important question at Musgraves’ childhood home in Golden, Texas and the over-the-moon singer captioned the ring pic, “Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home … in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. ❤ I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.’”

