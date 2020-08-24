Ruston Kelly Shares Birthday Message for Ex Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly announced in July that they were splitting after two years of marriage, but the two musicians are still good friends. On Friday, Kelly proved that yet again when he used social media to wish Musgraves a happy birthday, posting a black-and-white photo of the "Slow Burn" singer on his Instagram Story. "Anyone who knows your heart, your kindness, your humor and compassion…are made better people by it," he wrote adding, "I got your back. Happy birthday."

Kelly also celebrated his 32nd birthday this month and received a birthday wish from Musgraves. "Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly," she captioned a black and white photo of her ex on her own Instagram Story. "Happy Birthday! I’m in your corner." Musgraves and Kelly married in an outdoor wedding in Tennessee in October 2017 and announced their separation on July 3, calling the decision a "painful" one.

(Photo: Instagram / Ruston Kelly)

"With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening," they said in a joint statement. "These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts. We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better."

"The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife," they continued. "It's a soul connection that can never be erased. We've made this painful decision together—a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work. Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."

In late July, Musgraves publicly praised Kelly on social media after he shared a clip of his new song, "Pressure." "This song, y'all," Musgraves tweeted along with a link to the track, which will appear on Kelly's upcoming album, Shape & Destroy. She also commented on a clip Kelly posted on Instagram, writing, "Such an exquisite song. Quite possibly my favorite," along with a heart emoji. "u convinced me to put it on the record don't forget," Kelly wrote back with a heart emoji of his own. Shape & Destroy will be released on Aug. 28 and will feature background vocals by Musgraves.