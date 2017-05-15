Jon Voight Reveals His Mother’s Day Wish For Angelina Jolie

After enjoying a nice dinner with his once-estranged daughter Angelina Jolie, cameras caught up to actor Jon Voight outside of the restaurant they took in.

While he’s standing at the street corner, waiting for the valet to bring his car around, one of the cameramen asks Voight if he has any Mother’s Day plans.

He lovingly replies, “Just to give my daughter all the love in the world because she’s a wonderful mom.”

Another cameraman catches him as he’s getting in his car and asks him if he’s planning to have more time with his daughter and grandchildren.

Voight says, “That’s my family,” and throws up his hands.

If this casual night out between father and daughter seems commonplace to you then you may not be familiar with how volatile Jolie and Voight’s relationship was in the past.

She was so intent on severing her connection to him that she legally changed her name to Angelina Jolie, dropping the Voight last name that she was given at birth.

The most publicly glaring moment of separation for the two, though, came in 2002 when, after she’d legally changed her name.

Voight did an interview and brought up his relationship, saying, “I’m broken-hearted… because I’ve been trying to reach my daughter and get her help, and I have failed and I’m sorry. Really I haven’t come forward and addressed the serious mental problems she has spoken about so candidly to the press over the years, but I’ve tried behind the scenes in every way.”

About a year later she brought up her father’s comments in her own interview, elaborating on why his comments were so damaging. “They could have decided he’s right, she’s crazy, let’s remove that child from her custody, and that’s unforgivable. My father and I don’t speak. I don’t believe that somebody’s family becomes their blood. Because my son’s adopted, and families are earned.”

Interestingly, it wasn’t until Brad Pitt came into the picture that things improved between the father and daughter. Pitt reportedly encouraged Angelina to reconcile with her father and, eventually, she did.

While it’s unfortunate the kids have to endure their parent’s messy public divorce, it’s great to see that their grandfather is around to offer extra love and support.

