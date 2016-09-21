Jennifer Aniston Feels Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Split Is ‘Karma’: All the Details on Her Reaction

(Photo: Getty / Jason LeVeris)

It's not entirely hard to believe that Jennifer Aniston doesn't feel some sort of satisfaction with the news of Brad and Angelina's split. In fact, sources say that she sees it as karma, Us Weekly reports.

According to one inside source, she was overheard discussing the news with an old friend saying, "Yeah, that's karma for you!"

The source went on to say, "She always got the sense that something would happen with them eventually," and believed that Pitt loved Jolie. However, "She didn't feel that Angelina was truly the one who Brad was meant to stay with. She always felt that Angelina was too complex for him. He's a pretty simple guy."

If you don't think that's surprising, another source has told Us that while Aniston "admittedly feels sort of satisfied about Brad and Angelina's split," she also "never wanted this for them or wished this on them."

"Jen does wish Brad luck and the best. She feels like she's happy, and she wants him to be happy too," the second insider explains. "Jen does not hold on to any negativity from her marriage to Brad."

You go girl! Aniston has a lot going on for her anyway and has clearly moved on from any drama. She recently married her Justin Theroux in August 2015, 10 years after her split from Pitt.

It's crazy how things work out!

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.