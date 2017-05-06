Student Reveals iPhone Calculator Hack And People Are Going Crazy

Even with as accessible as technology is now, there are some things that tend to escape all of us and it’s heroes like this 19-year-old Baylor University student who reveal hacks we never knew would improve the quality of our life.

PSA: you can backspace on the iPhone calculator pic.twitter.com/sBJMlANDNJ — CENSORED dialogue (@censoredialogue) May 3, 2017

Yes, that’s right, it turns out that we’ve been able to backspace on our iPhone calculators this whole time and someone is just now making us aware of it.

That man is aspiring rapper Jazz Johnson, and he uploaded the extremely helpful video to his Twitter page earlier this week.

Once his post really took off, people were going crazy over knowing that you can backspace on your iPhone calculator app.

Here are just a few of the comments users posted:

“THIS. IS. A. GIFT!!!!!,”

“This Just Made My Day. The Math Major In Me Just Got Super Excited Lol”

“I somehow feel betrayed for having never learned about this!!!”

Some people were even so surprised by the hack that they used images to convey how much it blew their minds.

Now, in the interest of transparency, there were many people who already knew about this function, and they made their voices known, commenting things like, “i thought everyone knew this already,” and, “PSA: Y’all late as s–t on this.”

However, the amount of people who didn’t know the hack significantly outnumber those who did and with good reason, cause Apple did a great job of hiding this little trick.

[H/T: Huffpost, Jens Kreuger / Unsplash]