Hillary Clinton, Blink-182 And UFOs Have More In Common Than You’d Think

This is a weird story. Plain and simple. And to have it make sense we're going to need to break down the key players - Blink 182's Tom DeLonge, presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her campaign manager John Podesta. But before we do, keep in mind there's UFOs in the mix too, so keep reading.

Ok so DeLonge, the former lead singer of Blink-182, is a firm believer of extraterrestrial life. He owns a multimedia company called To The Stars, and one of his projects is the novel Sekret Machines Book 1: Chasing Shadows, which focuses on government conspiracies, UFOs and extraterrestrial contact. DeLonge claims his book is a fiction, but is based on actual events and includes sources "within the military and intelligence community."

Now on to Podesta. The former Bill Clinton advisor and current Hillary Clinton campaign manager is a huge believer in government transparency when it comes to UFOs and extraterrestrial sightings.

He's on record as saying "the U.S. government could do a much better job in answering the quite legitimate questions that people have about what's going on with unidentified aerial phenomena."

Thanks to latest batch of Clinton emails courtesy of WikiLeaks, we know DeLonge and Podesta had email correspondence regarding an interview for the former Blink-182 singer's "novel."

So now we've tied DeLonge and Podesta to UFOs but what about Clinton?

We know the presidential candidate gives at least some credence to the myriad UFO sightings, and according to her comments in May believes "there's enough stories out there that I don't think everybody is just sitting in their kitchen making them up."

Clinton, like her campaign manager, "want[s] to open the [UFO] files as much as we can," and promises to improve government transparency if she's elected.

And there you have it, folks. We just tied together Blink-182, Clinton and UFOs. Unfortunately, we can't answer the question of whether life exists outside of Earth, but if Clinton takes the office in November, we may finally get some more information.

[ H/T The Verge ]