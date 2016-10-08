Here’s Why William Shatner Said No To Appearing On ‘The Big Bang Theory’

The Big Bang Theory has been running strong for 10 seasons now, and over the years dozens of Hollywood stars have appeared on the show. But there's one heavy hitter who who turned them down.



William Shatner, who is best know for playing Captain James T. Kirk in the original Star Trek series (or maybe the Priceline Negotiator depending on your age), is an industry titan. He's made guest appearances on countless shows, but he's not quite ready to be beamed up to The Big Bang Theory.

(Photo: Slash Film)

"I've had several conversations with the creators, and what they wanted me to do, didn't seem to be exactly right, so I said 'find something that's better,'" Shatner said. "They may have taken umbrage at that, I'm not sure. They wanted me to play myself a little obliquely, and they said it would work out, but I needed more assurance on that."

It's not certain how The Big Bang Theory creators wanted Shatner to portray himself on the show, but it's clear he didn't like the direction it was going. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Shatner hasn't ruled out a guest appearance on The Big Bang Theory entirely, so it's possible the creators may return with something that works for him.

Among the Hollywood stars who have appeared on The Big Bang Theory in the past are Carrie Fisher, Elon Musk, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Adam West, Bill Nye, Bob Newhart, James Earl Jones, Stan Lee and more, former Star Trek cast members Leonard Nimoy, Brent Spiner, Levar Burton, George Takei and Wil Wheaton to name a few.

Hopefully we can one day add William Shatner to that list.

[ H/T Slash Film ]