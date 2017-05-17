Halle Berry Goes Completely Nude In Risqué Instagram Pic

Academy award winning actress Halle Berry is no stranger to posting risqué Instagram pics, but this new one may very well be the most risqué one yet.

I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 16, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

The features a nude Berry behind a glass of some kind that has a frosted stripe design, so as to hide her most sensitive body parts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you look closely you can see that she does appear to be wearing a thong of some kind, but she is very noticeably not wearing anything else, and her gorgeous curves are undeniably visible.

The photo is so artistically creative, you’d be forgiven if you thought it was for some type of magazine or photo shoot.

Berry captioned the photo, “I’ll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone.”

Back in February, 50-year-old Berry posted a very sensual video of herself taking off her Versace dress as she walked down a path to her swimming pool, and jumping in naked. She chose the Bruno Mars song “Versace on the Floor” as the soundtrack to her steamy video.

Up Next: Halle Berry’s Wild Hair Is Causing Twitter To Lose Its Mind

She filmed and posted the video following the 89th Annual Academy Awards, which she attended.

Surprisingly, it had been four years since the Kingsman: The Golden Circle star had been to The Oscars.

Earlier in the night, she talked with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet and she told him, “I was choosing between five Versace dresses this year and this was the winner. It feels romantic and feminine and made me feel good.”

More: Halle Berry Slips out of Her Dress (and Everything Else!) for Steamy Post-Oscars Video

If Halle Berry is proof of anything, it’s that age really is nothing but a number.

[H/T: E! News]