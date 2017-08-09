Latest Social Media Post of Glen Campbell Has Fans Everywhere Smiling

The daughter of country singer and icon, Glen Campbell took to social media this week with a photograph that is causing fans to see the joy instead of the pain that the Campbell family is going through.

Since his diagnosis, Campbell’s family has been open to sharing the difficulties of the country superstar’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease, but it was one post shared to social media on Father’s Day that brought some bittersweet smiles with Campbell’s daughter, Ashley, impactful words.

Ashley, took to her Facebook page to share a black and white image of her cradling her father’s face in her hands with a caption most heartfelt for Father’s Day.

“Happy Fathers Day,” she captioned. “On this Fathers Day I wish you could know how many people are asking about you and praying for you. I wish you could know that your new album is bringing joy to people all over the world right now.”

She continued by writing, “I wish you were here. I can hug you and hold you, but I can’t know for sure where you are. I love you dad. I’m here for you. Thank you for giving me everything.”

In honor of the day, she hashtagged “Father’s Day,” but it was her tags for “I’m still here and yet I’m gone” and “End Alzheimer’s” that brought along tears from thousands of fans.

The heartwarming image received more 4,000 reactions from fans on Facebook as well, with many commenting with supportive sentiments, writing, “He knows and feels the love! Just unable to say it…,” while another from across the pond simply wrote, “Still bringing joy to me here in Northern Ireland.”

Earlier this month, Ashley told PEOPLE that while her father does not always process what he is hearing, he still finds music to be “very comforting to him.”

“Sometimes he’ll just close his eyes and kind of smile and start singing along, even though we don’t know what he’s singing along to, but he’s got a song in his heart and it’s really beautiful to see that,” she said.

