Giant Sea Creature Washes Ashore In Indonesia, And What Is This Thing?

Just when we think we’ve learned everything there is to know about our planet, along comes something like the decomposing carcass of an unidentified sea monster, and we’re right back to square one.

Washing up on the shore in Indonesia, the dead creature has confused pretty much everyone.

Many think it’s a giant squid, but still others think it’s most likely some kind of whale.

However, some people claim that it has tusks, which could mean that the carcass might be some type of narwhal, but it’s certainly too big to be a walrus.

Ultimately, we’ll probably never know what this particular beast is, because the unforgiving rays of the hot sun continue to beat down on it, causing it to rapidly deteriorate.

In a video posted to the Indonesian Army’s official Facebook page, a man can be seen showing off the rotting corpse and saying, “A giant squid has washed ashore in the island of Seram, in Hulung village. From the looks of it, it’s unclear how many people can fit in this creature. If it eats people. [HMM! Good question!] This is a rare animal. It’s length is more or less 10 meters… Fifteen … fifteen meters.”

So the Indonesian Army thinks it’s a giant squid. Fair enough.

However, it’s also entirely possible that this is our first glimpse of an unknown species that will try to take over Earth and we’ll need Godzilla to fight it.

Or… It might just be a plain old whale or octopus. Some people think the “tusks” might actually just be part of a jawbone, which could make the case that it is a whale.

We should probably wake up Godzilla anyway. Better safe than sorry.

