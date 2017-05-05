Facebook Murder Victim’s Family Speaks Out

The family of the Facebook murder victim has spoken out to explain that the loss of Robert Godwin Sr. was a devastating blow but they are “trying to hold it together.”

On Easter Sunday back in April, a man named Steve Stephens filmed himself on Facebook Live murdering 74-year-old Robert Godwin. The horrific act of violence garnered national attention that led to a manhunt for 37-year-old Stephens. The police eventually found Stephens in Erie, Pennsylvania where he committed suicide after a short chase.

One of Godwin Sr.’s grandsons named Dominick spoke out about how the family is doing in the wake of this tragedy.

“We’re trying to hold it together,” he said. “It did hit us hard, but we’re a God-fearing family, and we love hard, you know, so we’ll be OK, but it did hit us hard.”

On Tuesday of this week, a fundraiser was held in Cleveland Heights, Ohio to honor Robert Godwin Sr. The money raised went to Godwin’s family and they were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community.

“A lot of people even came out to show support,” he said. “A lot of people came to the funeral, you know, sending cards in, whether it was a hug, whatever. Everybody has just been so wonderful we’re very appreciative, very appreciative. There’s a silver lining with everything and God don’t make mistakes. We believe that with our family, and you know we’ll make it. Like I said we’ll be ok.”

Errol Porter of VoiceItRadio.com was one of the organizers for Tuesday’s fundraiser. He said that the reason he and Michael Dantzler of Boastful Minds production decided to spearhead the fundraiser was because they were in a “giving” spirit following the death of Robert Godwin Sr.

“When we feel like giving we just feel like giving and this is one of those occasions where I said that’s a great idea, let’s just give,” Porter said. “It’s all gonna go to a great cause and, who knows, it may help those kids get winter boots. It may help them through college. Who knows what it may help them, but we really don’t care, we don’t care how they use it we just fee like giving.”

