Enjoy Labor Day by Watching the Epic Animated Movie ‘Kubo and the Two Strings’

(Photo: tvovermind.com)

Labor Day weekend is coming, and what better way to spend it than sitting inside a cool movie theater and treating yourself to the magical film Kubo and the Two Strings?

This epic fantasy, directed by Travis Knight, has been mesmerizing children and adults alike, and has already scored an incredible 8.4 stars on IMDB. Here's a synopsis of the film:

"Kubo and the Two Strings is an epic action-adventure set in a fantastical Japan from acclaimed animation studio LAIKA. Clever, kindhearted Kubo(voice by Art Parkinson of "Game of Thrones") ekes out a humble living, telling stories to the people of his seaside town including Hosato (George Takei), Hashi (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa), and Kameyo (Academy Award nominee Brenda Vaccaro). But his relatively quiet existence is shattered when he accidentally summons a spirit from his past which storms down from the heavens to enforce an age-old vendetta. Now on the run, Kubo joins forces with Monkey (Academy Award winner Charlize Theron) and Beetle (Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey), and sets out on a thrilling quest to save his family and solve the mystery of his fallen father, the greatest samurai warrior the world has ever known. With the help of his shamisen – a magical musical instrument – Kubo must battle gods and monsters, including the vengeful Moon King (Academy Award nominee Ralph Fiennes) and the evil twin Sisters (Academy Award nominee Rooney Mara), to unlock the secret of his legacy, reunite his family, and fulfill his heroic destiny."

And here's a bonus time-lapse video from the film's end credit scene:

[ H/T Kubothemovie.com ]